Pham Strikes out 11 But Baysox Shut out in Series Opener

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 2-0 on Tuesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (8-8) scored the game's first run in the third inning as Termarr Johnson launched a solo homer to right-center off Chesapeake starting right-hander Alex Pham (L, 0-1). Pham set a new Double-A high and matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings pitched, allowing just three hits and no walks in the loss. The 11 strikeouts are the most by a Baysox pitcher in a single game this season. The Orioles No. 29 prospect leads the Eastern League in strikeouts with 29.

Chesapeake (9-7) collected just three hits on the night. Altoona left-handed starter Hunter Barco struck out eight in 4.2 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and two walks. Jeremiah Jackson tallied two of the three hits, including a double, for his fifth multi-hit game in his last six played. Douglas Hodo III was hit by a pitch in the eighth, extending his team-best on-base streak to 13 consecutive games.

Altoona tacked on a run in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Sammy Siani.

Right-hander Valentin Linarez (W, 3-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning of relief and Cam Sanders (S, 5) picked up the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

It's the fourth time Chesapeake has been shut out this season.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Altoona tomorrow morning at 11:05 am. LHP Trevor Rogers is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start for the Baysox against RHP Wilber Dotel for Altoona.

