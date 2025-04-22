Akron Tops Richmond 5-1 in Series Opener

Tommy Mace tossed six strong innings while the Akron RubberDucks knocked out eight hits to down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-1 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Richmond tied the game in the top of the second, Akron answered back in the bottom half. Joe Lampe started off the inning with a walk before advancing to third on a double by Dayan Frias. Lampe then beat the throw home on a Jake Fox grounder to second to make it 2-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Tommy Mace only allowed one run in the second when Bryce Eldridge homered to tie the game at 1-1. The Akron right-hander then allowed a single to Sabin Ceballos before settling in and not allowing a hit the rest of his night. In total, Mace worked six innings allowing the one run on two hits while striking out three. Jake Miller struck out two over two scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron got on the board in the bottom of the first when Kahlil Watson doubled home Cooper Ingle to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Akron added on in the fifth when Fox tripled to set up Travis Bazzana's RBI single. Watson scored Bazzana later in the inning with a sac-fly to make it 4-1 Akron. The RubberDucks added some insurance in the eighth as Alex Mooney singled and stole second base to set up Lampe's RBI single to make it 5-1 Akron.

Notebook

Akron's 10 wins in 16 games is the fourth fastest (by games played) an Akron club has won 10 games since 2005, and picking up the 10th win on April 22 ties the 2009 Akron Aeros for second earliest calendar date an Akron club has achieved 10 wins...Fox's triple was his second on the season and Akron's 14th triple through the first 16 games.... CJ Kayfus singled in the first to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, which is the longest by an Akron batter to open the season since 2005...Kayfus now has six multi-hit games during the 14 game streak...Game Time: 2:17...Attendance: 1,941.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday, April 23 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (1-0, 1.29 ERA) will face off against Richmond left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-2, 4.73 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

