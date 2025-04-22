Eldridge Homers But Squirrels Drop Road-Trip Opener

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - Bryce Eldridge hit a solo homer in his first at-bat of the season but it was the only run of the game for the Richmond Flying Squrirels in a 5-1 loss against the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (4-12) were held to three hits by the RubberDucks (10-6).

After being reinstated from the injured list earlier in the afternoon, Eldridge led off the top of the second inning with a solo homer to tie the score, 1-1. Sabin Ceballos followed with a single, but the Richmond offense was held without another hit until the ninth inning.

The RubberDucks opened the scoring with a two-out, RBI single by Kahlil Watson in the first against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 0-2), who allowed three runs over four innings in his return to his hometown of Akron.

Akron took the lead in the bottom of the second on a run-scoring groundout by Jake Fox.

In the fifth, Travis Bazzana hit an RBI single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Watson to open a 4-1 lead.

Joe Lampe padded Akron's lead to 5-1 in the eighth with an RBI single.

Richmond reliever Braxton Roxby struck out five batters over two scoreless innings.

Akron starter Tommy Mace (Win, 2-2) allowed one run, the Eldridge homer, over six innings and struck out three. Relievers Jake Miller and Zane Morehouse covered the final nine outs.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Wednesday night at Canal Park. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (0-2, 4.73) will start for Richmond countered by Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (1-0, 1.29). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

