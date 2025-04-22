LeMahieu's Perfect Day on Rehab Leads Somerset to Victory Over Hartford

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

DJ LeMahieu with the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Tuesday by a score of 7-3.

Somerset scored five runs in the first inning and never vanquished the lead. Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu made his first appearance in 2025 as he commenced an MLB rehab assignment.

RHP Brendan Beck (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) collected his second win in his third start of the season.

As of the end of the game, Beck leads the Eastern League in WHIP (0.47), ranks third on opponent BA (.098), and is one of four qualified pitchers with a 0.00 ERA. Beck has thrown 15 scoreless innings to begin the season. Beck made his first outing since earning the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor for the games played 4/14-4/20.

2B DJ LeMahieu (3-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) commenced his MLB rehab assignment reaching base in all three at-bats including a second-inning home run. LeMahieu hit his first home run since 7/31/24 @PHI. LeMahieu collected three hits in a game for the first time since 9/14/23 @BOS.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Patriots the lead. Martin's home run traveled 397 feet and 113.5 mph off the bat.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI) clubbed two extra-base hits including a solo home run in the fourth. With a leadoff double in the first, Jasso has led off the game with a hit in four of his last six games. Jasso is 7-for-20 in nine game at the leadoff spot this year.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) crushed a two-run double in the first inning. At the conclusion of the game, Flores tied Hartford's Jose Torres for third in the Eastern League with 15 RBI on the season.

SS Jake Gatewood (2-for-4, 2B, K) roped his Eastern League leading eighth double of the season in the fifth inning. With his 10th extra-base hit, Gatewood becomes the first player in the Eastern League this season to reach double-digit extra-base hits.

LF Cole Gabrielson (0-for-2, 2 BB, SB) got on base twice to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. Gabrielson stole his sixth base of the season, tying him for the Eastern League lead at the end of the game. Over the last 10 games, Gabrielson is 9-for-30 (.300/.436/.500) with 5 RBI, 5 R, 4 XBH and 8 BB.

