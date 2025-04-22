Erie Bedevils Senators Again

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Erie SeaWolves scored twice in the third and four more in sixth inning and cruised to a 6-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored their two runs in the eighth inning but couldn't get closer. The Senators have dropped all four games between the teams this season.

THE BIG PLAY

Max Anderson started the scoring for Erie with a two-run home run in the third inning, giving Erie a 2-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Mike Soroka started for the Senators in a rehab appearance from the Nationals. He went 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out three. Nick Schnell had two hits in the game. Daylen Lile tripled and scored. CJ Abrams was 0-for-1 with two walks.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 11:43 a.m.

