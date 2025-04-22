Yard Goats Announce Family Fun Day with Vintage Base Ball Coming to Dunkin' Park

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, revealed details today for the team's first Family Fun Day at Dunkin' Park. The family-friendly event will take place Sunday, July 13th at 1pm, with gates opening at 12pm. The Providence Grays, an historic base ball club based in Rhode Island, will face off against the Tunnelmen from Lisbon, Connecticut. The teams will play by 1884 National League rules, which includes a 6 ball, 3 strike count on the batters, called zones, and no gloves.

In addition to the game, families can expect a fun experience at the park with games, crafts, inflatables, and mascots. Kids will also have the opportunity to run the bases after the game. General admission tickets will be $10, and will be available at yardgoatsbaseball.com. Concessions will be open for the game.

"We're excited to open the park to families July 13th and provide a fun, affordable, day at the park," Yard Goats Team President Tim Restall said. "Our fans will love the vintage-style baseball, and the wide variety of activities for kids."

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand tomorrow night (Tuesday, April 29th) and host the Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox. Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are available at yardgoatsbaseball.com.

