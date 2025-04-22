Late Errors Stump Cats in Tuesday Night Loss

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-7) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night, 6-2. Despite the Fisher Cats' early 2-0 lead, Binghamton capitalized on four errors and scored six unanswered runs to take the 375th all-time meeting between the two teams.

In his first start of 2025, right-hander Michael Dominguez fired three scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Fisher Cats' reliever Johnathan Lavallee (L, 1-1) took the loss despite allowing no earned runs in Binghamton's four-run bottom of the eighth inning. Binghamton righty Cameron Foster (W, 2-0) earned the win by retiring each of the six batters he faced with one punchout.

Reliever Ryan Jennings struck out four batters in two innings and gave up two runs on four hits for the Fisher Cats. Hunter Gregory struck out two batters in two scoreless innings.

Binghamton loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, but Dominguez was able to escape the frame unscathed. Dominguez settled in after the first and retired seven straight Rumble Ponies to finalize his first start since September 14, 2024.

New Hampshire tallied its first run on the third pitch of the game after left fielder Yohendrick Piñango belted an 0-2 fastball to right field for his second homer of the season.

The Fisher Cats drove in another run in the top of the fourth inning on an opposite field double by second baseman Eddinson Paulino which scored first baseman Peyton Williams from third and gave the Cats a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI-triple from designated hitter Jett Williams. Rumble Ponies' first baseman Nick Lorusso plated Williams on an RBI-single to tie the game at 2-2 through five frames.

New Hampshire recorded one hit after the fifth inning and the Rumble Ponies piled on four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Back-to-back infield errors put the first two runners aboard and a sacrifice bunt from shortstop Wyatt Young moved the runners to scoring position. Binghamton cashed both runners in on a passed ball and Williams' RBI single, before a triple and a double plated the Ponies' final two runs and Binghamton led 6-2 going into the top of the ninth.

Binghampton reliever Luis Moreno entered the top of the ninth and worked around the lead-off walk to center fielder Devonte Brown to complete the game one victory, 6-2.

New Hampshire continues its road swing in the Southern Tier with game two on Wednesday, April 23 with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 PM EDT at Mirabito Stadium. New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (1-1, 5.19 ERA) gets the start against Ponies righty Jack Wenninger (3-0, 1.20 ERA).

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader on Thursday to make up for the postponed game from Saturday, April 5. New Hampshire and Binghamton split their opening weekend slate with the Ponies taking game one, 3-1, while the Fisher Cats won the series finale, 1-0.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

