Orioles' Trevor Rogers to Make Rehab Start in Double-A Chesapeake

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers is expected to make a rehab start on Wednesday, April 23 at 11:05 am against the Altoona Curve at Prince George's Stadium.

Rogers has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season after suffering a right knee subluxation in the offseason.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Orioles from the Marlins on July 30, 2024, in exchange for former Baysox INF/OF Connor Norby and OF Kyle Stowers. Between the Marlins and Orioles, Rogers went 2-11 with a 4.92 ERA in 124.1 innings pitched with 97 strikeouts over 56 walks in 25 starts last year. In four games with the Orioles, he went 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in 19 innings pitched.

The Baysox begin their six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, this week from April 22 - April 27. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.