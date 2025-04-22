Sea Dogs Win in Foggy 9-8 Thriller

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-6) are back in the win column after a 9-8 win against the Reading Fightin Phils (5-11) on Tuesday night. The Sea Dogs are in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats.

Four Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit nights, and three had multi-RBI nights at the plate. RHP Christopher Troye tossed 1.2 shutout innings, followed by RHP Reidis Sena, who did not allow a hit or a run in the final two innings.

The Fightin Phils scored in the first inning. With one out, Aidan Miller singled and then advanced to second two pitches later on an error. Hendry Mendez followed with an RBI single that gave Reading an early 1-0 lead.

Reading extended their lead in the top of the third inning. After Miller reached on his second hit of the night, he scored on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony. Robert Moore drew a bases-loaded to add another run to Reading's lead..

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia and Blaze Jordan hit back-to-back singles with one out, then Ronald Rosario drew a walk to load the bases. Luis Ravelo ripped a two-run single to put the Sea Dogs on the board, 3-2. Karson Simas then belted a two-run triple off the Maine Monster in left field and the Sea Dogs took the lead for the first time, 4-3.

Reading plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning, capitalizing on three walks and five singles. Luis Verdugo, Jordan Dissin, Trent Farquhar, Miller and Aidan Miller all scored in the innings putting the Fightins back on top, 8-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mikey Romero drove home Luis Ravelo with a single then moved to third on a double by Ahbram Liendo. Jhostynxon Garcia then doubled off the top of the Maine Monster in left field, tying the game 8-8. Blaze Jordan worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Wesley Moore before an RBI single, putting the Sea Dogs back on top.

RHP Reidis Sena (1-0, 2.70 ERA) was awarded the win, tossing 2.0 shutout innings while walking two and striking out two. LHP Wesley Moore (0-1, 8.31 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings, allowing five runs (all unearned) on four hits.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:00pm at Delta Dental Ballpark. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs while Reading will send LHP Braeden Fausnaught (0-3. 6.17 ERA).

