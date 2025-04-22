Two-Time Batting Champion LeMahieu Helps Somerset Beat Yard Goats

Bridgewater, NJ - Two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu, on a Major League rehab assignment with the NY Yankees, had three hits including an RBI double and solo home run and helped Somerset defeat the Yard Goats 7-3 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Benny Montgomery and GJ Hill had a pair of hits for the Yard Goats and Kyle Karros had a hit to raise his batting average to .362. The Yard Goats are in first place in the division and their four-game winning streak was snapped.

LeMahieu cracked an RBI double in his first at bat, scoring Dylan Jasso giving Somerset a 1-0 lead against Yard Goats starter Blake Adams. Later in the inning Rafael Flores belted a two-run double to make it 3-0 Patriots. The next batter, Garrett Martin connected on his second home run, a two-run shot to make it 5-0.

Somerset starter Brendan Beck worked five scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He allowed four hits, including a double to Kyle Karros. The right-hander sat down seven of the final 8 batters faced to record his second win of the season.

The Patriots added a run in the second inning, as LeMahieu hit a home run to center field off reliever Evan Shawver to make it 6-0. Somerset made it 7-0 in the fourth inning as Jasso homered off of Alec Barger.

The Yard Goats rallied for three runs in the sixth inning off reliver Indio Diaz. Hartford loaded the bases and scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Jose Torres. GJ Hill followed with an RBI double and Juan Guerrero scored on a wild pitch to make it a 7-3 game. However two Patriots relievers retired the final 10 Yard Goats hitters to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game road trip on Wednesday afternoon with a noon game. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Bailey Dees will start for the Patriots. The broadcast is available on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

Patriots 7, Yard Goats 3

WP: Brendan Beck (2-0)

LP: Blake Adams (1-1)

