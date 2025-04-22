DJ LeMahieu and Clayton Beeter Scheduled for MLB Rehabs in Somerset on Tuesday

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have scheduled MLB rehab assignments for INF DJ LeMahieu and RHP Clayton Beeter with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, April 22. The Patriots take on the Hartford Yard Goats at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:05 pm.

LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day injured list on 3/24/25 with a left calf strain. He previously rehabbed with Somerset in 2024 for three games and hit .500 (2-for-4) with 2 R, an RBI and 3 BB.

In 2024, LeMahieu was activated by the Yankees on 5/28 and finished the season with a .204 average, 19 R, 2 HR and 26 RBI in 67 games

The three-time All-Star (NL 2015, 2017 and AL 2019) is an MLB career .289 hitter with 1,738 H, 883 R, 124 HR, 651 RBI and 93 SB in 1,628 games.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, LeMahieu is one of just three players in MLB history to win the batting title in both leagues, having won in the NL in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies (.348) and the AL in 2020 with the Yankees (.364).

He is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, having won three times as a second baseman in the NL (2014, 2017, 2018) and as a utility player in the AL (2022). In addition, LeMahieu is a three-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year (2013, 2017, 2018) and two-time AL Silver Slugger Award winner (2019, 2020).

The Visalia, California native was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2 nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft and was signed by the Yankees as a free agent on 1/14/19.

The Yankees placed Beeter on the 15-day injured list on 3/24/25 with right shoulder impingement syndrome. He was previously on a rehab assignment with Tampa where he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with 4 K on 4/20 before being transferred to Somerset.

Beeter made his MLB debut for the Yankees on 3/29/24 and appeared in three games where he had a 4.91 ERA and 5 K over 3.2 IP in 3 games in relief. He combined for a 3-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and 56 K in 39 IP over 12 games (7 started) during the 2024 season for Scranton and Somerset.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and dealt to the Yankees for OF Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, Beeter has a Patriots career 6-2 record with a 1.81 ERA and 122 K in 21 appearances (20 starts), including a 2024 MLB rehab assignment.

Currently ranked the Yankees' No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Beeter played a pivotal role in the Patriots 2022 Eastern League Championship. After a dominant regular season, the right-hander tossed five innings allowing only one run in the Patriots Eastern League Division Series win vs. Portland, which advanced them to the Championship Series.

LeMahieu and Beeter become the second and third MLB rehab assignment for the Patriots this season, joining RHP Clarke Schmidt.

