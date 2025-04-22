April 22, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS SUFFER FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS IN HARTFORD The Sea Dogs fell to the Yard Goats for their fourth straight time, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Yard Goats struck first in the third inning on a two-out solo home run from Cole Carrigg. Hartford added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Kyle Karros lined a leadoff single. After two putouts, Benny Montgomery cracked an RBI double that scored Karros and pushed the score to 2-0. The Yard Goats kept scoring in the fifth inning. With one out, Ben McCabe doubled to put a runner in scoring position. Then following a flyout, Dylan Jorge lined an RBI double that scored McCabe and increased Hartford's lead to three runs. The Sea Dogs broke up the shutout in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Jhostynxon Garcia which made the score 3-1.

EARLY TREMENDOUS AGAIN Pitching out of the bullpen for the second time last week, Connelly Early tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out six and issuing one walk. He has had a strong start to the year with a 1.0 record and 0.84 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.

STRIKEOUT CITY The Sea Dogs currently lead all levels of Minor League Baseball with 13.03 strikeouts per nine innings. They own the lowest ERA of the Eastern League with 3.10 while also leading the league in strikeouts (168). Connelly Early leads the team in strikeouts with 21 while Tyler Uberstine has 19 across three starts this season.

SILENCE IN THE SIXTH Sea Dogs pitchers have not allowed an earned run in the sixth inning all season. In 13.0 innings, they have allowed just three hits while walking six and striking out 15. In comparison, they have allowed the most runs in the second inning (5.54 ERA).

WHERE DO WE STAND After four-straight losses in Hartford, the Sea Dogs are tied with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for second place in the Eastern League. They are 1.5 games behind the first place Yard Goats. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are just a half game behind Portland while the reading Fightin Phils are in last place of the division, 4.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 22, 2019 - Tanner Houck fanned nine batters in a five-inning, one-hit shutout over the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-0 at Hadlock Field. Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer over the Maine Monster in the fourth.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will make his second start, third appearance, of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. In just his third-ever professional appearance out of the bullpen on April 16th at Hartford, he tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits while striking out a season-high nine hitters. He did not issue a walk. Monegro came out of the bullpen following MLB rehabbers Brayan Bello and Liam Hendriks. He has never faced the Fightin Phils.

