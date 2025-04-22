Montalvo Leads Erie to a Third Straight Win

April 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (11-5) kicked off their series in Harrisburg with a 6-2 win over the Senators (7-9).

Erie faced rehabbing Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka. In the third inning, Max Anderson clobbered a two-run home run, giving Erie a 2-0 lead.

SeaWolves starter Joseph Montalvo did not need any additional support. Montalvo turned in five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and striking out four batters.

Erie blew the game open in the sixth inning against Dustin Saenz. After Trei Cruz began the inning with a single, Anderson hit a ground ball to the shortstop. CJ Abrams, also on rehab, threw the ball to Viandel Peña at second to start a double play attempt, but Peña dropped the ball for an error. It opened the door for Erie to score four runs.

Justice Bigbie scored Cruz with an RBI single. Jake Holton followed with an RBI double to plate Anderson and make it 4-0. Chris Meyers then hit a two-run single, making it 6-0.

Andrew Magno allowed a pair of runs in the eighth inning on Daylen Lile's RBI triple and Cortland Lawson's sacrifice fly.

Montalvo (1-0) earned his first Double-A win as Erie won a third consecutive game. Soroka (0-1) took the loss.

The series continues at noon on Wednesday as Troy Melton faces Jarlin Susana.

