Altoona Fights for Fourth Straight Win

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - Kervin Pichardo slugged a long, two-run home run in his first game back from injury as Altoona earned its fourth straight win, 3-2, over the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince Georges Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Pichardo, who had missed Altoona's last 16 games due to a thumb injury, made a statement with a long, two-run home run in the first inning off Baltimore Orioles rehabbing starter Trevor Rogers that cleared the videoboard in left field. Rogers tossed three innings in the rehab appearance and allowed four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Wilber Dotel dazzled in the start for the Curve, spinning five scoreless innings with a season-high eight strikeouts. He allowed four hits and walked three batters. Dotel has allowed one or fewer runs in three of four starts to begin the season, recording just six walks with 22 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched.

Jaden Woods allowed a two-run home run to Silas Ardoin that tied the game in the seventh inning, but he earned the win in relief when the Curve reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Mike Jarvis drew a one-out walk from Peter Van Loon and stole second and third base on the same pitch. Two batters later, Aaron McKeithan knocked his second hit of the game to score Jarvis and give the Curve the 3-2 lead.

Justin Meis earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings of relief and two strikeouts.

The win marks the Curve's fourth in-a-row, their longest winning streak of the season. Altoona also added two more stolen bases on Wednesday and are now 30-of-35 stealing bases this year through 17 games. Jack Brannigan went 3-for-5 with a double and stole his fourth base of the season in the win. Termarr Johnson had two hits and a walk for the Curve.

The Curve continue a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday night. LHP Nick Dombkowski takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Trace Bright on the mound for Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

