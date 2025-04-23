Rumble Ponies Blank Fisher Cats for Sixth-Straight Win

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-6) shut out the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has now won six games in a row.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (4-0) was dominant again in his fourth start of the season. Wenninger earned the victory and struck out a Double-A career-high 10 batters over five scoreless innings, while issuing four hits and one walk. Wenninger now has a 0.90 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 innings this season.

Right-hander Trey McLoughlin struck out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief and allowed just one hit and one walk. Righty Hunter Parsons struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and one walk. Right-hander Carlos Guzman earned his second save of the season with a strikeout in a perfect ninth inning.

In the first inning, shortstop Jett Williams led off with a double against Devereaux Harrison (1-2). Later in the frame, first baseman Ryan Clifford crushed a two-run home run that put Binghamton up 2-0. It marked Clifford's second homer of the season, and it traveled 440 feet and was hit 110 mph off the bat.

Binghamton tacked on another run in the third inning. Williams reached on an error to begin the frame. Later in the inning, third baseman Nick Lorusso drove in Williams on a sacrifice fly that put Binghamton up 3-0.

New Hampshire (6-8) stranded 10 runners on base and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. It marked Binghamton's first shutout of the season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with a doubleheader on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and drew a walk, which extended his hit streak to four games...Clifford has seven hits, two home runs, and five runs batted in over his last four games...Williams doubled and scored twice and extended his hit streak to five games...Nick Morabito tripled for the second-straight night and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

