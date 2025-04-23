SeaWolves Break It Open Late in Fourth Straight Win

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (12-5) beat the Senators (7-10) 10-3 to win a fourth straight.

Erie plated three two-out runs in the third inning against Jarlin Susana. Carlos Mendoza, Justice Bigbie, and Eliezer Alfonzo all had RBI singles, giving Erie a 3-0 lead.

Troy Melton struggled to hold the lead in the bottom of the third. Jeremy De La Rosa singled and went to third on Phillip Glasser's double. Daylen Lile scored them both on a double. He scored on CJ Abrams' sacrifice fly, tying the game at 3-3.

The game remained tied until the sixth when Erie plated a run against Garrett Davila. Chris Meyers singled and Eduardo Valencia doubled, and Meyers scored on an RBI groundout by Jim Jarvis.

Erie added another run in the seventh on Carlos Mendoza's first home run of the season.

The SeaWolves broke it open in the eighth. Senators reliever Junior Santos walked the first three batters of the frame. Luke Young replaced him and allowed an RBI single to Jarvis, making it 6-3. Brady Allen then doubled to clear the bases, making it 9-3. Mendoza scored Allen with a sacrifice fly, making it 10-3.

Austin Bergner (2-2) earned the relief win with three scoreless innings. He beat Davila (0-2). Carlos Peña finished the game with three perfect innings and earned his first save.

The series continues at 6:30 on Thursday with Jaden Hamm on the mound for Erie.

