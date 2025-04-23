Beeter Pitches on Rehab, Somerset Falls to Hartford Wednesday

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Clayton Beeter pitching for the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Wednesday by a score of 4-2. Somerset drew a season-high seven walks.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K) made his third start of the season and did not factor into the win. Dees threw a season-high in pitches (82) and innings pitched (5.2).

RHP Clayton Beeter (0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K) continued his MLB rehab assignment, with his first appearance in Somerset, and was tagged with the loss. In his career, Beeter has made three rehab appearances with Somerset since making his MLB debut on 3/29/24 @HOU. Beeter threw 25 pitches and 11 strikes.

RF Garrett Martin (1-for-3, 2B, BB, R) scored the first run for Somerset in the second inning and ripped a double in the following frame. Martin has collected an extra-base hit in both games this series, after he hit a two-run home run in game one of the set on Tuesday.

LF Cole Gabrielson (0-for-3, BB, SB, K) got on base once to extend his on-base streak to 11 games. Gabrielson stole his seventh base of the season, tying him with Portland's Ahbram Liendo for the Eastern League lead at the end of the game. Over the last 11 games, Gabrielson is 9-for-33 (.273/.419/.455) with 5 RBI, 5 R, 4 XBH and 9 BB.

2B Jose Colmenares (0-for-4, 2 K) made his Double-A debut. Colmenares is the sixth position player this season to make his Double-A debut with Somerset.

C Antonio Gomez (0-for-1, 3 BB, K, R) walked three times, tying his career-high, and came around to score in the seventh inning.

