Rogers Throws Three Innings in Wednesday Loss

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Orioles' left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers made a rehab start for the Baysox and gave up a two-run homer to Altoona (9-8) infielder Kervin Pichardo two batters in. The 27-year-old eventually settled in and threw three innings, allowing the two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Rogers is recovering from a right knee subluxation that he suffered during the offseason.

Altoona starting right-hander Wilber Dotel fanned eight batters in five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks in a no decision. Dotel has yet to allow a run in 10 innings pitched against the Baysox this season.

Right-hander Braxton Bragg made his Double-A debut and struck out eight batters in 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks. Bragg was promoted from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday and has yet to allow an earned run this season through 20.2 innings pitched this year.

Chesapeake (9-8) tied the score in the seventh on a two-run homer by Silas Ardoin off left-hander Jaden Woods (W, 3-1). Ardoin leads the team with nine RBI on the season.

Altoona broke the tie in the eighth against right-hander Peter Van Loon (L, 1-1). After a pair of walks, Aaron McKeithan singled up the middle with two outs to plate Mike Jarvis and give the Curve a 3-2 lead.

Right-hander Justin Meis (S, 1) recorded a two inning save with two strikeouts to seal the win for the Curve.

Chesapeake has gone 0-for-26 with runners in scoring position over their last five games and has now lost four of their last five played.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Altoona tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trace Bright is scheduled to start for the Baysox against LHP Nick Dombkowski for Altoona.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.