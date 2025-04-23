Four-Run Eighth Inning Propels Sea Dogs to 5-1 Win

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-6) plated four runs in the eighth inning to win 5-1 over the Reading Fightin Phils (5-12) on Wednesday night. The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division in the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the first-place Hartford Yard Goats.

Jhostynxon Garcia finished the night two-for-three with two RBI and a run scored while Drew Ehrhard also recorded a multi-hit night with a pair of singles. RHP Wyatt Olds and RHP Yovanny Cruz combined for 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen allowing just one hit.

The Sea Dogs plated their first run in the bottom of the first inning. After a one-out double by Ahbram Liendo, he scored on an RBI single by Jhostynxon Garcia.

Reading answered in the top of the third inning. Jordan Dissin reached on a leadoff single and advanced to third on back-to-back singles by Aidan Miller and Hendry Mendez. With the bases loaded, Keaton Anthony lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game, 1-1.

Portland took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a leadoff single by Karson Simas, Mikey Romero drew a walk. Jhostynxon Garcia drove home Simas and the Sea Dogs led, 2-1. Blaze Jordan then blasted a two-run double to the Maine Monster, extending Portland's lead. Drew Ehrhard singled to centerfield bringing home Jordan for the final run of the game.

RHP Wyatt Olds (3-1, 2.38 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. RHP Andrew Baker (0-1, 36.00 ERA) pitching the ninth innings giving up four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meeting again tomorrow, Thursday, April 24th at 6:00pm. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 5.27 ERA) will start for Portland while Reading send RHP Charles King (1-0, 5.40 ERA) to the bump.

