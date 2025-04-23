Yard Goats Win Afternoon Game in Somerset

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Yard Goats broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the 7th inning off NY Yankees reliever Clayton Beeter and defeated the Somerset Patriots 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Beeter, with Somerset on a Major League rehab assignment, walked three of five batters faced and surrendered a go-ahead RBI single to Kyle Karros. Jose Torres tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning. The Yard Goats bullpen of Mason Green, Carson Skipper, Brayan Castillo and Matt Turner allowed just one run in 7.1 innings to secure Hartford's fifth win in six games.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead on a bases loaded walk in the second inning. Patriots starter Bailey Dees worked out of trouble over the first three innings before allowing a solo homer to Jose Torres.

The Yard Goats rallied for three runs in the seventh inning off Clayton Beeter. Dyan Jorge led off the inning with a walk and sole second base. Kyle Karros followed with an RBI single, scoring Jorge to give Hartford a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Zach Kokoska's deep fly to left field scored Karros to make it a 3-1 game. Benny Mongomery scored on a wild pitch to give the Yard Goats a 4-1 lead.

Somerset scored a run in the seventh inning to make it a 4-2 game. Brayan Castillo came in and struck out Spencer Jones as the tying run to end the inning.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game road trip on Thursday evening at 6:35 PM. RHP Gabriel Hughes will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Cam Schlitter will start for the Patriots. The game will be broadcast on Newstalk 1080 WTIC and available on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.