April 23, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS RALLY OVER READING Despite trailing multiple times in the game, The Portland Sea Dogs won last night 9-8 over the Reading Fightin Phils. Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia and Blaze Jordan hit back-to-back singles with one out, then Ronald Rosario drew a walk to load the bases. Luis Ravelo ripped a two-run single to put the Sea Dogs on the board, 3-2. Karson Simas then belted a two-run triple off the Maine Monster in left field and the Sea Dogs took the lead for the first time, 4-3. Trailing again in the eighth inning with two outs, Mikey Romero drove home Luis Ravelo with a single then moved to third on a double by Ahbram Liendo. Jhostynxon Garcia then doubled off the top of the Maine Monster in left field, tying the game 8-8. Blaze Jordan ripped an RBI single, putting the Sea Dogs back on top, 9-8.

BLAZE SCORCHES ONE In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and the go-ahead run at third base, Blaze Jordan worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Wesley Moore. Out of the 11 pitches, seven were foul balls. He eventually scorched a 104mph single off of Moore to win the game for the Sea Dogs.

BULLPEN HOLDS ON Gabriel Jackson, Christopher Troye and Reidis Sena were excellent out of the bullpen for Portland. They combined for 6.0 shutout innings with six hits and eight strikeouts. Sena did not allow a hit or a run in the final two innings.

OFFENSE ABOUNDS Four Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit nights, and three had multi-RBI nights at the plate. Mikey Romero, Jhostynxon Garcia, Blaze Jordan and Luis Ravelo all had two hits while Garcia, Ravelo and Karson Simas each drove in two runs.

ALREADY AMONG THE TOP The Sea Dogs currently rank fourth in the Eastern League in average attendance with their five openings so far this year. The top three teams all have had nine home games, already. Portland is averaging 4,076 fans per game through five openings at Delta Dental Park. The Richmond Flying Squirrels lead the league averaging 7,347 fans per game through their nine home games.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a win last night, the Sea Dogs pulled within 0.5 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats. Portland remains tied with teh Binghamton Rumble Ponies for second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Reading Fightin Phils remain in last place of the division, 4.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 23, 2017 - Mike Olt nails a two-run walk-off single, as the Sea Dogs beat the Trenton Thunder 6-5. Portland's bullpen worked 4.2 scoreless on two hits, as Jamie Callahan earned the win.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in his third start of the year. In his last start, he tossed 5.0 innings April 17th at Hartford and allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out a season-high seven hitters. He has never faced the Fightin Phils in his career.

