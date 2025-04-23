Erie Pulls away from Senators

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were outpaced by the Erie SeaWolves 10-3 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Erie scored three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. The Senators responded with three of their own in the bottom of the third to tie the game, but it was all the scoring for the Senators. The Senators had just two base runners from the fourth inning on. Erie has taken all five meetings between the teams.

THE BIG PLAY

With Erie leading 6-3, Brady Allen hit a bases loaded triple in the top of the eighth inning giving Erie a 9-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Jarlin Susana started and went five innings allowing three runs on four hits. Daylen Lile had two hits including a two-run double. Nick Schnell singled and doubled in the game. The Senators turned two double plays in the game and have turned 20 to lead the league.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:13 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.