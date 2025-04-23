Peterson Deals Ducks to 4-0 Win over Richmond

April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson fanned five over six scoreless to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper Ingle opened the inning with a single before advancing to third on a single by Kahlil Watson. Joe Lampe lined a single into center to score Ingle and make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Alex Mooney followed with a sac-fly to plate Watson and stretch the Akron lead to 2-0.

Mound Presence

Peterson was dominant for the RubberDucks on Wednesday. The right-hander scattered four hits and only allowed multiple baserunners in one inning. In total, Peterson worked six scoreless innings allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. Ross Carver, Davis Sharpe and Magnus Ellerts each worked scoreless innings to finish off the shutout.

Duck Tales

Akron added some insurance in the seventh. Mooney and Guy Lipscomb each opened the inning with singles before advancing to second and third on a perfect sac bunt by Tyresse Turner. Jake Fox brought home Mooney with a RBI single to right. Lipscomb scored by beating the throw home on a Travis Bazzana fielder's choice to make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

CJ Kayfus extended his season opening hitting streak to 15 games with a first inning double....Mooney's seventh inning single extended his hitting streak to eight games...Peterson's six innings and five strikeouts are both season highs...Game Time: 1:59...Attendance: 2,922.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday, April 24 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 4.97 ERA) will face off against Richmond right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-2, 4.76 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

