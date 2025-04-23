Squirerls Shut out by 'Ducks on Wednesday
April 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out by the Akron RubberDucks, 4-0, on Wednesday night at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels (4-12) dropped their third straight game, including all five this year against the RubberDucks (11-6).
In the fourth, Joe Lampe hit an RBI single and Alex Mooney added a sacrifice fly to give the RubberDucks a 2-0 lead against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 0-3). Bertrand struck out five and allowed two runs in five innings of work.
Jake Fox added an RBI single in the seventh and Guy Lipscomb scored on a fielder's choice to open a 4-0 Akron lead.
Akron starter Austin Peterson (Win, 2-0) threw six innings and allowed four hits.
Trent Harris entered in the seventh and struck out two batters to strand two inherited runners. He returned for a 1-2-3 eighth. In five outings this year, Harris has thrown 6.1 scoreless innings and recorded nine strikeouts with one walk and two hits allowed.
The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Thursday night at Canal Park. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-2, 4.76) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (0-0, 4.97). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 29-May 4 at The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
