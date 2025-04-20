Nine Run Seventh Clinches Series for Curve

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Curve scored nine times on eight hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 9-2 lead and eventual 9-3 win over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With the win, Altoona earned a series win against Somerset, four games to two.

Altoona's offense was held to just three hits and two walks in the first six innings before breaking out against the Patriots bullpen in the seventh. With the bases loaded and nobody out, pinch hitter Shawn Ross, smashed a Grand Slam to left center which took a 4-2 lead. Ross' home run was the first pinch hit home run by the Curve since Deon Stafford on June 9, 2021, at Harrisburg.

Ross' home run was just the second pinch-hit Grand Slam in franchise history and first since Tony DeRosso on May 6, 2002 at Reading. It was the first pinch-hit Grand Slam hit by the Curve at PNG Field.

Altoona added five more runs after Ross' homer on a two run single from Sammy Siani, an RBI single from Nick Cimillo, a hustle double from Mike Jarvis and another run-scoring single from Brendan Dixon. All told, the Curve sent 13 batters to the plate as both pinch-hitters in the inning, Jarvis and Ross, had two at-bats in the frame.

On the mound, Alessandro Ercolani fired three hitless innings in his Sunday start, earning four strikeouts and allowing only one baserunner who reached on an error. Valentin Linarez earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, needing just 16 pitches to retire all six men he faced. Jaden Woods and Justin Meis finished off the victory on the mound. Curve pitchers earned nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter for a second straight game to finish the series.

Termarr Johnson picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot as part of a 12-hit day at the plate for Altoona. Jase Bowen also added two hits to join Siani and Jarvis with multi-hit games. Altoona also added three more stolen bases on Sunday afternoon and are now 26-of-29 stealing bases this year through 15 games.

The Curve travel to Bowie on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. LHP Hunter Barco takes the ball for Altoona, with Chesapeake's starter yet to be announced. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

