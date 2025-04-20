Baysox Take Series Finale over Squirrels

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels led early but lost to the Chesapeake Baysox, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (4-11) lost four-of-six in the series against the Baysox (9-6).

Richmond opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Zach Morgan drove home the first run with a single and Aeverson Arteaga hit into a run-scoring groundout against Baysox starter Ryan Long (Win, 2-0).

Chesapeake evened the score, 2-2, in the top of the third. After back-to-back hits to start the inning, Creed Willems brought in a run with a groundout and Silas Ardoin drove a sacrifice fly.

The Baysox took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Willems led off with a double against Will Bednar (Loss, 0-1) and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Frederick Bencosme.

Levi Wells (Save, 2) threw four scoreless innings and struck out four to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series on the road against the RubberDucks on Tuesday. Left-hander Joe Whitman (0-1, 5.87) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (1-2, 2.93). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels host the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 29-May 4 at The Diamond. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

