Meyers' Clutch Triple Gives Erie Series Win

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (10-5) earned a series victory with a 5-1 win over Akron (9-6).

Akron pushed across an early run in the third inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. Cooper Ingle hit an RBI single with two out and a runner on second to make it 1-0.

Akron starter Rodney Boone held Erie scoreless through the first five innings. Davis Sharpe struggled in his second inning of relief in the seventh.

In the seventh, Thayron Liranzo began the inning with a single. Justice Bigbie then reached on a throwing error by Tyresse Turner at third base. With one out, Eliezer Alfonzo singled to load the bases. Zach Jacobs relieved Sharpe and allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly to Roberto Campos. Chris Meyers followed with a two-out, two-run triple to give Erie a 3-1 lead. Jim Jarvis then hit an RBI single, scoring Meyers and making it 4-1.

Erie added a run in the eighth on a Jake Holton sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 5-1.

RJ Petit (2-0) earned the win in relief for Erie. Sharpe (1-1) took the loss.

Erie begins a series in Harrisburg against the Senators on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Joseph Montalvo will pitch for Erie.

