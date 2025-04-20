April 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS DROP THIRD STRAIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs fell in their third-straight game to the Hartford Yard Goats, 4-2. The Sea Dogs struck first in the first inning. Liendo lined a leadoff single and then stole second base (3). Ronald Rosario followed by lacing an RBI single that brought home Liendo and made the score 1-0. The Yard Goats responded in the second inning. With one out, Jose Cordova singled. The next batter GJ Hill cracked an RBI triple that knotted the score at 1-1. Then Zach Kokosha (1) launched a two-run home run to give Hartford a 3-1 lead. Portland responded in the fourth as Tyler Miller (2) jacked a solo home run that made the score 3-2. The Yard Goats went back to work in the bottom of the inning. A leadoff single from Cordova and then a walk from Hill put two runners aboard. Following a strikeout, Nic Kent singled which brought home Cordova and Hartford led, 4-2.

AHBRAM LIENDO CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Infielder Ahbram Liendo has had a very strong week in Hartford, recording multiple multi-hit games for the Sea Dogs. He is currently batting .400 (8-for-20) in his last five games with a double, home run and three stolen bases. He has recorded two hits in each of his last three games and is now hitting .382 this season.

ROMERO RIDING TWO STREAKS Mikey Romero is currently riding a five-game hitting streak where is batting .381 (8-for-21) with a triple, home run and RBI. He has also drawn two walks in that time. He has also scored at least one run in each of his last six games, totally seven runs in six games.

PITCHING STAYS STRONG Portland pitchers continue their strong start to the season. They lead the Eastern League in strikeouts with 158 and rank third in all of Double-A. RHP Tyler Uberstine currently leads the team with 19 strikeouts through 13.2 innings in three starts. Portland's bullpen has combined for a 6-2 record and 1.81 ERA to begin the year with 89 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

WHERE DO WE STAND With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs have fallen out of first place for the first time this season. They are now in second place behind Hartford by 0.5 game. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, hot on the heels of the Sea Dogs, 1.0 game out of first place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies sit in fourth place, 1.5 games behind Hartford, Somerset is in fifth place and the Reading Fightin Phils are currently in last.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 20, 2008 - The Sea Dogs fell one-hit shy of a franchise record, blasting out 21 hits to beat the B-Mets, 13-2 on Sunday at NYSEG Stadium. The entire Portland lineup had at least one hit with 8 of 9 starters picking up multi-hit games.

ON THE MOUND RHP Lucas Giolito is scheduled to take the mound in his second start of the week on a MLB rehab assignment. On Tuesday, he tossed 2.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out four. LHP Connelly Early is expected to come out of the bullpen following Giolito's innings. Early last pitched on April 15th against the Yard Goats and in 4.0 innings he allowed one run on two hits while striking out a season-high eight batters. did not issue a walk.

