Baysox Come from Behind to Win Series in Richmond

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came from behind to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon from The Diamond.

Richmond (4-11) scored the game's first runs in the second inning against Chesapeake starting right-hander Ryan Long (W, 2-0). Zach Morgan singled home Richmond's first run with a liner to right before Aeverson Arteaga drove home a second run with a fielder's choice grounder to third.

Long did not allow any more runs after that frame and ended the day going five innings, allowing the two runs on five hits over one walk and three strikeouts to pick up his second win this week. The 25-year-old holds a 2.63 ERA through his first three starts over 13.2 innings pitched.

Chesapeake (9-6) answered in the third against Richmond starting left-hander Seth Lonsway. After Doug Hodo singled and Jeremiah Jackson doubled to begin the frame, Creed Willems brought home Hodo with a grounder to second. Silas Ardoin tied the score at two with sacrifice fly to center to score Jackson. Those would be the first runs scored by the Baysox in their last 21 innings after being shut out the last two nights.

The Baysox took the lead in the sixth against Richmond right-hander Will Bednar (L, 0-1). Willems doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Frederick Bencosme flied a ball deep enough into left field foul territory to score Willems for a sacrifice fly and give Chesapeake its first lead of the game.

Right-hander Levi Wells (S, 2) pitched the final four innings in shutout fashion, allowing only three hits and no walks with four strikeouts to record his second save in as many outings. Wells holds a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched to start the year.

Chesapeake is now 6-3 on the road and 6-3 in one-run games after winning four of six in Richmond this week.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

