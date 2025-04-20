Binghamton Defeats Reading to Claim First Series Win

READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-6) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 3-2, in the series finale on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton won its fourth-straight game and claimed a series victory for the first time this season.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton. McNeil went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and two singles and played second base defensively for seven innings. McNeil homered on the first pitch of the game and three of his hits were on the first pitch of the at bat.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton. Alvarez was the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a single.

McNeil's leadoff home run put Binghamton up 1-0 on the first pitch of the game. In the third inning, McNeil hit a leadoff double and center fielder Nick Morabito drove him in with a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro started for Binghamton and allowed one earned run over four innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

Reading (5-10) put up two runs in the fourth inning against Pintaro. Hendry Mendez led off with a single and Leandro Pineda hit a single followed by an error that put both runners in scoring position. Luis Verdugo hit an RBI groundout and Elio Prado hit an RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, Morabito drew a walk with the bases loaded to put Binghamton up 3-1 and drive in his second run of the game. Right fielder Alex Ramírez led off the inning with a walk, McNeil followed with a single, and Alvarez singled to load the bases for Morabito.

Binghamton's relievers were spotless, holding onto a one-run lead. Right-hander Alex Carrillo (1-0) earned the win and struck out two batters over two scoreless innings, while issuing three hits. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly struck out three batters over one inning. Righty Douglas Orellana worked around a leadoff walk in a scoreless frame. Right-hander Carlos Guzman earned his first save of the season and stranded two runners in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies begin a seven-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: McNeil's leadoff home run was the second leadoff homer for Binghamton in this series (Jett Williams on Thursday)...Binghamton's pitchers struck out 10 batters and only issued two walks...Ryan Clifford went 2-for-4 with two singles, which marked his team-leading fourth multi-hit game...Morabito extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Morabito drove in multiple runs for the second time in a game this season...Nick Lorusso extended his on-base streak to nine games...

