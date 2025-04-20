Carrigg Homer Leads Goats to Third Consecutive Series Win

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Cole Carrigg cranked a solo home run in the third inning off Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito to help the Yard Goats win their fourth straight game against the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. RBI-doubles from Benny Montgomery and Dyan in the fourth and fifth innings, gave Hartford their second and third runs of the game. In the eighth, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs their only run of the game. Yard Goats reliever Collin Baumgartner struck out the side in the ninth to earn his first save of the season. Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits, with four strikeouts and no walks in a major league rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats pitching staff had another outstanding outing. Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney went four scoreless innings, walking five and striking out five, while allowing just one hit. Yard Goats relievers Mason Green, Carson Skipper and Collin Baumgartner scattered one run and two hits, while striking out five and walking one in five complete innings.

In the bottom of the third, Cole Carrigg got the Yard Goats on the board when he crushed his second home run of the season to the second deck in right field off Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Benny Montgomery roped the first pitch of the at-bat into center field for an RBI-double that scored Kyle Karros and gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dyan Jorge smashed an RBI-double into left field that scored Ben McCabe, extending Hartford's lead to 3-0.

In the eighth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia hit his first home run of the season into left field off Yard Goats reliever Collin Baumgartner, making the score 3-1.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to Somerset to begin a six-game series against the Patriots on Tuesday night April 22nd (6:05 pm). RHP Blake Adams will get the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcasted on the free Audacy app.

WP: Mason Green (2-0)

LP: Lucas Giolito (0-1)

S: Collin Baumgartner (1)

Time: 2:16

