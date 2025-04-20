Miller Has Two Knocks as Reading Falls in Finale to Binghamton

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-10) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-6) 3-2 in the final game as Binghamton took the series 4-2.

The Rumble Ponies struck first with a lead off solo home run from Jeff McNeil which put Binghamton up 1-0. They extended their lead in the top of the third when McNeil doubled on a fly ball to right field and made it home on a sac fly from Nick Morabito. Binghamton led 2-0.

Reading responded in the bottom of the fourth inning starting with a single on a ground ball from Hendry Mendez. Leandro Pineda followed with a single of his own and Mendez went on to advance to third off a fielding error from Alex Ramirez. Luis Verdugo came out with a ground out and Mendez scored. Elio Prado added an RBI single and scored Pineda which tied the game 2-2 by the end of the fourth.

The game did not stay tied for long after a walk and back-to-back singles loaded the bases for Binghamton. A walk for Nick Morabito walked in a score from Alex Ramirez and the Rumble Ponies took back the lead 3-2.

The game stayed scoreless for the remainder of the game and the Ruble Ponies won it 3-2. Alex Carrillo (W, 1-0) came away with the win for the day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Yordanny Monegro will start for Portland, and Reading's pitcher has yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, April 29, through Sunday, May 4, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday feature unused ticket games, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is the first Tasting Festival on the Deck this season, presented by Classic-Harley Davidson. Friday is Fiesta Friday and fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. Saturday will also feature fireworks, thanks to Adams and Associates. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascots & Characters Meet & Greet Autograph & Photo Session for ALL Kids at 4 p.m., presented by ROG Orthodontics. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

