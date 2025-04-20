Fisher Cats Suffer First Shutout Loss of 2025

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-6) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (7-8) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 3-0. New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Harrisburg induced a game-ending double-play to secure the series split.

Right fielder Yohendrick Piñango recorded his second multi-hit game in a row and has reached safely in seven of his last nine plate appearances. A triple from first baseman Alex De Jesus and a single from third baseman Charles McAdoo were the only other hits for New Hampshire in the loss. Center fielder Jace Bohrofen went hitless but reached on a walk, extending his on-base streak to eight starts.

Starter Ryan Watson (L, 1-1) fired the second quality start by a Fisher Cats' arm this season but suffered the loss. Watson allowed three earned runs on five hits with no walks in six frames. Senators starter Kyle Luckham (W, 1-1) also fired a quality start, his first of the year, and kept the Cats' bats quiet with five strikeouts and two hits allowed.

New Hampshire relievers Hunter Gregory, Ryan Boyer and Jimmy Burnette combined three hitless, scoreless frames. Dating back to April 17, New Hampshire relievers have allowed two earned runs in their last 14 innings behind a 1.29 ERA.

Harrisburg struck first for the fifth-straight game after right fielder Carlos De La Cruz poked a triple past centerfielder Jace Bohrofen. The Senators added two more runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run blast from shortstop Cortland Lawson.

New Hampshire sprinkled four hits across nine innings as four Harrisburg pitchers struck out six and walked two Fisher Cats in Sunday's loss.

The Senators' bullpen finalized the last three innings and righty Marquis Grissom Jr. (S, 4) escaped the two-on, one-out jam to secure the shutout victory.

New Hampshire makes the trip to the Southern Tier for a six-game set with Binghamton. The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies will play seven games to make up for the postponed game on Saturday, April 5. New Hampshire and Binghamton split their opening weekend slate with the Ponies taking game one, 3-1, while the Fisher Cats won the series finale, 1-0. Game one is set for 6:07 PM EDT on Tuesday, and neither team has announced the starter for the series-opener.

