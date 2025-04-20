Grand Slam Punctures Somerset in 9-3 Defeat, Loses Series to Altoona Sunday

(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Altoona Curve in the finale of a six-game series at PNG Field in Altoona, Pa. on Sunday by a score of 9-2.

Somerset led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Altoona scored nine runs in that inning, thanks in large part to a grand slam off the bat of Shawn Ross. The loss confirmed Somerset's first series loss to Altoona since the team became the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in 2021 (4-1-2).

RHP Trent Sellers (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) made his third start of the season, setting a new career-high in innings pitched and a season-high in strikeouts. Sellers has collected at least five strikeouts in each start this year and ends the day as the Patriots' team leader in strikeouts with 17.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K) hit his third home run of the season in the fourth inning to give Somerset a 1-0 lead. The home run by Flores featured an exit velocity of 111.7 mph and an estimated distance of 439 feet, making it Somerset's longest home run of the season. Amongst players who had more than five plate appearances, Flores led Somerset with a .320 BA and 7 RBI this series.

RF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) blasted his first home run of the season to lead off the fifth inning. The homer marked Gabrielson's first at the Double-A level and his first home run since 8/30/23 with High-A Hudson Valley. Gabrielson comes out of the game with a seven-game hit streak in tact, the longest hit streak by any member of the Patriots this season and tied for the longest active streak in the Eastern League. In eight games during the streak, Gabrielson is 9-for-26 (.346/.438/.577) with 5 RBI, 5 R, 4 XBH and 5 BB.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K) blasted his third home run of the six-game series in the ninth inning. Jones ends the day with six home runs on the season, leading all Double-A batters. All three of Jones' home runs during the series were hit at exit velocities of over 110.8 mph.

