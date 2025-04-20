Ducks Fall 5-1 on Sunday, Drop Series in Erie

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Erie SeaWolves scored late to come from behind and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 5-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie broke through against the Akron bullpen in the seventh. Four hits and an error led to a 4-1 SeaWolves lead. The big inning was highlighted by Chris Meyers' two-run triple.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Rodney Boone was sharp once again. The left-hander struck out three and allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings on Sunday. Boone has now allowed just one run over 12 innings with 18 strikeouts in three starts this season. Davis Sharpe tossed an inning and a third allowing three unearned runs. Zach Jacobs tossed an inning and two thirds allowing two runs.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the top of the third. Tyresse Turner worked a walk with one out before getting in scoring position by stealing second. Later in the inning, Cooper Ingle singled up the middle to plate Turner and make it 1-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Kahlil Watson tripled in the second inning, which was his first and the RubberDucks 13th triple of the season... CJ Kayfus doubled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, which ties Francisco Mejia (2017) and Asdrubal Cabrera (2007) for longest hitting streak by an Akron player to start a season since 2005..Kayfus has 21 hits during his season opening streak, Mejia and Cabrera each had 18 hits...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,056.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will return to Akron to begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Canal Park on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

