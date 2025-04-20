Ducks Fall 5-1 on Sunday, Drop Series in Erie
April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Erie SeaWolves scored late to come from behind and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 5-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
Erie broke through against the Akron bullpen in the seventh. Four hits and an error led to a 4-1 SeaWolves lead. The big inning was highlighted by Chris Meyers' two-run triple.
Mound Presence
RubberDucks starter Rodney Boone was sharp once again. The left-hander struck out three and allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings on Sunday. Boone has now allowed just one run over 12 innings with 18 strikeouts in three starts this season. Davis Sharpe tossed an inning and a third allowing three unearned runs. Zach Jacobs tossed an inning and two thirds allowing two runs.
Duck Tales
Akron's lone run came in the top of the third. Tyresse Turner worked a walk with one out before getting in scoring position by stealing second. Later in the inning, Cooper Ingle singled up the middle to plate Turner and make it 1-0 RubberDucks.
Notebook
Kahlil Watson tripled in the second inning, which was his first and the RubberDucks 13th triple of the season... CJ Kayfus doubled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, which ties Francisco Mejia (2017) and Asdrubal Cabrera (2007) for longest hitting streak by an Akron player to start a season since 2005..Kayfus has 21 hits during his season opening streak, Mejia and Cabrera each had 18 hits...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 2,056.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will return to Akron to begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Canal Park on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Fisher Cats Suffer First Shutout Loss of 2025 - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Grand Slam Punctures Somerset in 9-3 Defeat, Loses Series to Altoona Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Nine Run Seventh Clinches Series for Curve - Altoona Curve
- Ducks Fall 5-1 on Sunday, Drop Series in Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Come from Behind to Win Series in Richmond - Chesapeake Baysox
- Meyers' Clutch Triple Gives Erie Series Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Binghamton Defeats Reading to Claim First Series Win - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Miller Has Two Knocks as Reading Falls in Finale to Binghamton - Reading Fightin Phils
- Luckham, Senators Shut out New Hampshire - Harrisburg Senators
- Baysox Take Series Finale over Squirrels - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Carrigg Homer Leads Goats to Third Consecutive Series Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Drop Series in Hartford with 3-1 Loss to Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- April 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.