Luckham, Senators Shut out New Hampshire

April 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators tossed their first shutout of the season with a 3-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Kyle Luckham started and tossed six shutout innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth then tacked on two runs in the fifth for the win. The teams split the six-game series.

THE BIG PLAY

Cortland Lawson hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, giving the Senators a 3-0 lead. The home run was the first for Lawson as a Harrisburg Senator.

FILIBUSTERS

Luckham allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking one. The win was his first for the Senators this season. Luke Young and Junior Santos both tossed a scoreless inning and both earned holds. Marquis Grissom, Jr. earned the save. The Senators turned two double plays including one to end the game.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

