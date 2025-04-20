Sea Dogs Drop Series in Hartford with 3-1 Loss to Yard Goats

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-6) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-1 (9-5) at Dunkin' Park on Sunday afternoon. The loss is Portland's fourth straight as they drop the series to the Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs now sit a game and a half behind the first-place Yard Goats in the Eastern League standings.

Major League right-hander Lucas Giolito turned in a solid performance in his second rehab assignment start this week. Giolito went five innings of three-run ball (all earned) while fanning four hitters. Sea Dogs left-hander Connelly Early dazzled in relief. Tossing three innings of one hit ball without surrendering a run while striking out six hitters.

The Yard Goats struck first in the third inning on a two-out solo home run from Cole Carrigg (2) that made the score 1-0.

Hartford added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Kyle Karros lined a leadoff single. After two putouts, Benny Montgomery cracked an RBI double that scored Karros and pushed the score to 2-0.

The Yard Goats kept scoring in the fifth inning. With one out, Ben McCabe doubled to put a runner in scoring position. Then following a flyout, Dylan Jorge lined an RBI double that scored McCabe and increased Hartford's lead to three runs.

The Sea Dogs broke up the shutout in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Jhostynxon Garcia (1) which made the score 3-1.

Yard Goats reliever LHP Mason Green (2-0, 1.13 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings of one-hit ball while fanning two hitters. Sea Dogs starter RHP Lucas Giolito (0-1, 7.71 ERA) was given the loss. Yard Goats reliever Collin Baumgartner (1) received the save.

The Sea Dogs return home and start a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday, April 22th at 6:05 pm at Dental Dental Park. Both starting pitchers are TBA.

