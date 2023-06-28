Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions
June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game on Wednesday, June 28 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by a mechanical failure in the ballpark's sprinkler system.
Unfortunately, the mechanical failure that happened overnight was not discovered until the field tarp was removed this morning.
The Bisons will now host the Red Sox for a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 29 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 5:35 p.m. (Gates: 5:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to attend both games. All existing June 29 game tickets are still valid.
Thursday's doubleheader will feature a special guest appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. The twinbill is also a Thirsty Thursday™, with $6 Southern Tier craft beer specials all game long.
Because of the issues with the field, fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for TWO comparable tickets to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, June 28 or Thursday, June 29. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.
For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2023
- The WooSox Foundation and Worcester Public Schools Highlight Mental Health with "A Day of Wellness at Polar Park" - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Wednesday - Worcester Red Sox
- Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- First Half Highlights of the 2023 Season - Charlotte Knights
- Update for Bisons vs. Red Sox Game on Wednesday June 28 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions
- Update for Bisons vs. Red Sox Game on Wednesday June 28
- Bisons' First Homestand of Summer Is Jam-Packed with Events, June 28-July 3rd
- June 28: 'Second Chance Car Giveaway' Game Gives You 9 Chances to Drive Home with New Wheels
- Kids Can Get a Free Ticket to July 1-2 Games by Showing Their Report Card at the Box Office