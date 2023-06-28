Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game on Wednesday, June 28 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by a mechanical failure in the ballpark's sprinkler system.

Unfortunately, the mechanical failure that happened overnight was not discovered until the field tarp was removed this morning.

The Bisons will now host the Red Sox for a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 29 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 5:35 p.m. (Gates: 5:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to attend both games. All existing June 29 game tickets are still valid.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature a special guest appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. The twinbill is also a Thirsty Thursday™, with $6 Southern Tier craft beer specials all game long.

Because of the issues with the field, fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for TWO comparable tickets to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, June 28 or Thursday, June 29. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

