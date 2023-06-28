Ramos Walk-Off Homer Caps Bats' Comeback Over Indy

LOUISVILLE, KY - Henry Ramos launched a solo home run for the walk-off victory over the Indianapolis Indians, 7-6. Louisville trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, before rattling off five under answered to start the second half of the season 1-0.

The Bats kicked off the bottom of the first with a TJ Hopkins solo homer, his third straight game with a home run and 10th this season, for a 1-0 lead.

The Indians added two runs in the top of the third, for a 2-1 visitor's lead.

With the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning, Christian Encarnacion-Strand recorded his 50th RBI with a sacrifice fly to score Chuckie Robinson and tie the game.

Brett Kennedy left the mound after 5.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and six runs (five earned) with four strikeouts and one walk.

Indianapolis score a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings, extending their lead to 6-2.

Matt Reynolds got the Bats comeback rolling, hitting his 13th home run of the season and cutting the lead to three.

Micheal Siani doubled in the bottom of the seventh to keep the offensive momentum rolling. Stuart Fairchild hit his second home run of the season on a fly ball to center, putting two more runs on the scoreboard for Louisville and chopped the Indy lead to one.

In the eighth, Reynolds singled on a ground ball and advanced to third following a walk and double play. Siani's double down the left field line scored Reynolds to knot the game at 6-6.

Ricky Karcher entered in the ninth inning and allowed a hit and walked a batter, but didn't allow a run to hold off Indianapolis' scoring opportunity.

With one out, Ramos stepped to the plate and bombed a 447 foot home run to right field for his first walk-off of the year and sixth for the Bats.

The Louisville Bats will continue the six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians Thursday, June 29th The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm E.T at Louisville Slugger Field.

