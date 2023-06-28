June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

IOWA CUBS (43-30) @ OMAHA STORM CHASERS (38-34)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - 12:05 PM - Werner Park - Omaha, NE

RHP Caleb Kilian (4-1, 4.55) vs. LHP Angel Zerpa (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Omaha are set to begin their scheduled six-game series from Werner Park with this afternoon's game that features a pitching matchup between Caleb Kilian for Iowa and Angel Zerpa for Omaha. Kilian will be facing the Storm Chasers for the first time this season and will look to improve upon his 4-1 record and 4.55 ERA in 2023. The right-hander has the most wins among the starting rotation for Iowa and ranks fifth in strikeouts with 41 among the entire pitching staff. In his last outing, Kilian arguably had his best performance of the season versus the Memphis Redbirds, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just three hits to pair with four strikeouts. Kilian's performance versus Memphis marked the second time in his last four outings in which he recorded a quality start for the I-Cubs. Zerpa continues a Major League Rehab Assignment with Omaha after making three appearances with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Texas League. During his time with Northwest Arkansas, Zerpa tossed 8.0 innings and amassed an ERA of 1.13. He allowed five hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out seven over his three starts for the Naturals. The left-hander is recovering from a shoulder injury.

NOT SO SWEET 16: The last time the I-Cubs took to the field they surrendered 16 runs to the Memphis Redbirds and lost the game by a score of 16-6. The 16 runs allowed versus Memphis tied the season-high for runs allowed in a game by the I-Cubs this season. The other time in which Iowa allowed the opposing team to score 16 runs in game this season came on April 27 versus Louisville. The difference in that game was that Iowa was able to come away with a win over the Bats by a score of 18-16. 16 runs allowed was also the season-high for the I-Cubs in 2022, which happened three different times: June 5 versus St. Paul, June 29 versus Columbus, and September 8 at Jacksonville. Iowa subsequently lost all three of those contests. The franchise record for runs allowed in a game is 22 runs, which happened not so long ago on October 1, 2021, versus the Omaha Storm Chasers. The I-Cubs lost that game as well. Out of all the games mentioned above, only one game happened on the road.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP: Outfielder Yonathan Perlaza was back at it again and extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning this past Sunday. Perlaza currently owns the longest-active streak in the International League in any major statistical category between hitting, pitching, and fielding. His 33-game streak is only the second-longest on-base streak in the International League this season, however. Estevan Florial of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reached base in 35 consecutive games from May 2 through June 17 for the longest streak this season. Perlaza's streak started back on May 18 and the 24-year-old has put up some impressive numbers during this stretch, slashing .326/.414/.615 with 44 total hits, 21 doubles, six home runs, 29 RBI, and 20 walks drawn. The walks drawn have also come in handy to keep his streak alive as the Venezuelan has recorded a hit in all but four games during the streak.

HOME SWEET HOME: With today's game against Omaha, it marks the first time since June 6 in which the I-Cubs have played a game away from the friendly confines of Principal Park. Iowa just completed a 12-game homestand over the past two weeks where it played host to Indianapolis and Memphis and compiled a record of 9-3. Iowa was able to improve its overall record to 43-30 on the season during the homestand and finds itself back in first place in the International League West Division by a half game over the St. Paul Saints. Over the past two weeks, Iowa was able to get to 14 games over .500, following the win over Memphis on June 24, which ranks as the highest mark of the season. They also went on their longest winning streak of the year at 5 games, as Iowa took five-straight over Indianapolis from June 14-18. With the 9-3 record over the homestand, Iowa now owns a record of 24-13 at Principal Park this season. The I-Cubs will have another 12-game homestand later this season when it will host Omaha and St. Paul September 5-17.

I-CUBS DIG THE LONG BALL: The Iowa Cubs have a case of home run fever as the team has hit at least one home run for 10 consecutive games. The home run streak by Iowa is the longest active streak in the International League and started on June 15. It also is tied for the ninth-longest home run streak by a team this season. St. Paul has the longest streak this year, hitting a homer in 25-straight games from May 25 through June 21. The I-Cubs have hit a total of 16 home runs during this stretch with eight different players going yard. Jared Young leads the way with four homers hit followed by Chase Strumpf with three. David Bote, Yonathan Perlaza and Jake Slaughter are next in line with two homers hit each and Sergio Alcántara, Dom Nuñez and Nelson Velazquez have gone deep once.

ROAD WARRIOR: Today's starting pitcher for Iowa, Caleb Kilian, has had a successful year at the Triple-A level, owning a record of 4-1 with a 4.55 ERA. Where Kilian has been most impressive, however, is on the road. The right-hander has made seven starts on the road for Iowa this season and has a record of 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA. Kilian has tossed 34.0 innings away from Principal Park and has allowed just 11 earned runs, three home runs, and 11 walks compared to 28 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .256 batting average. Comparing these numbers to when Kilian is pitching at home the difference is rather clear. In five starts at home, Kilian owns a record of 1-1 and a 6.94 ERA over 23.1 innings of work with 18 earned runs allowed, five home runs, eight walks, and 13 strikeouts with opponents hitting .290 against him.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will play game one of their six-game series this afternoon. Iowa and Omaha matched up against each other earlier this season, playing four games out of their scheduled six back in April at Principal Park with the final two being cancelled due to weather. Iowa is 2-2 overall this year through four games against Omaha, while going 146-160 all-time on the road and 325-297 all-time overall against the Storm Chasers.

SHORT HOPS: Relief pitcher Cam Sanders has been stellar on the mound over his last three outings, not allowing a run or a hit to go along with eight strikeouts and just one walk...outfielder Yonathan Perlaza was responsible for the two errors committed in Sunday's series finale versus Memphis, which ups his total to five on the season and he now has the most errors committed by an outfielder on Iowa's active roster...Iowa has lost four-straight series openers and has been outscored 29-15 in those contests...Iowa leads the International League in extra-base hits during the month of June with 101 total extra-base hits, 65 of those being doubles...the 65 doubles hit by Iowa surpasses the total number of extra-base hits for seven other teams in the International League this month.

