Update for Bisons vs. Red Sox Game on Wednesday June 28
June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Wednesday's scheduled game between the Bisons and Red Sox at Sahlen Field is still scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. We are closely monitoring the air quality around the ballpark and are in close communication with MLB, the Blue Jays and the Red Sox and will keep fans updated.
Regardless of if we play today's game, all tickets for today's game will be able to be exchanged at the Sahlen Field Box Office for another comparable game ticket (excluding July 3rd) for any fans that feel uncomfortable in attending today.
Stay tuned for more information.
