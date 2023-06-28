Concert Program Announced for July 3rd's Postgame Show with the BPO & the US Army's Jazz Ambassadors

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration is set to be one of the most unforgettable nights in this great event's long history as the world-renowned Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by the 19-member United States Army 'Jazz Ambassadors' for the post game concert following the Bisons/Red Sox game (6:05 p.m.). Today, the Bisons released the concert program that will lead an amazing night into the Largest Fireworks Show of the season! GET MY TICKETS

In all, the BPO and the Jazz Ambassadors will play side-by-side for five numbers during the show, including Stars and Stripes Forever *and the event's signature piece, *The Armed Forces Salutes, which includes the in-game recognition of the many brave servicemen and women in attendance that night. There will also be collaborations on Count Bassie's 1938 classic, Jumpin' at the Woodside, *a *Duke Ellington Portrait tribute and a performance of Ellington's C Jam Blues by the BPO and Jazz Ambassadors together.

The Jazz Ambassadors will also perform Let Freedom Ring and Strike Up the Band during the postgame concert, while the BPO will play Independence Eve staples America the Beautiful, the Star Spangled Spectacular, the American Salute *and *Liberty Fanfare. *The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will also play a medley of songs from the great movie *Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Tickets for this year's KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration are available now and for a limited time, fans can also purchase a BPO Family Pack that includes tickets, food for the whole family and a discount at the Sahlen Field gift shop, all for 20% OFF.

*postgame concert program is subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.