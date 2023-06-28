Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 at Lehigh Valley

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (34-39, 0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-37, 0-0)

Wednesday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Field - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (NR) vs. RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 3.21)

STARTING FROM SCRATCH:The Rochester Red Wings ended the first half of the season on Sunday with a 7-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers...SS RICHIE MARTIN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games with a walk in the loss, and DH MATT ADAMS recorded his third-straight game with an extra-base hit...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE is slated to start for the Wings as he makes his Triple-A debut after he was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg, against Lehigh Valley RHP Nick Nelson.

HAD US IN THE FIRST HALF, NOT GONNA LIE: The Rochester Red Wings wrapped up the first half of the season with a loss in the series finale against Omaha, finishing with a 34-39 record through the first 73 games...the Norfolk Tide were crowned first half champions (48-25) and will host the best of three games series in Las Vegas at the end of the regular season...

The second half will commence today...the winner of the second half (best record from June through end of season) will face off against Norfolk...should the Tide also win the second half, the 2nd-best overall record would then take them on in Las Vegas.

EXTRA, EXTRA BASE HITS: DH MATT ADAMS went 1-for-4 with a double on Sunday, marking his third-straight game with an extra-base hit...he's now reached base safely in seven-straight games (since 6/17)...the Wings ended the first half ranked sixth in the International League in doubles (137)...

With 24 extra-base hits (11 HR, 13 2B), Adams trails only 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (26)for the team lead.

FILTHY RICH: SS RICHIE MARTIN drew a fourth-inning walk on Sunday to extend his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games (.271, 16-for-59 since 5/26)...this is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...

Rochester has drawn 274 walks this season, 88 of which have come in the month of June (32%).

RAKE ALU: 3B JAKE ALU posted his 20th multi-hit performance of the season Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss...20 multi-hit games ties him with Darren Baker for the team lead...

Alu is hitting .354 (28-for-79) with a home run, six doubles, 18 RBI, and seven walks through 20 games this month.

JUST DREW IT: After drawing a walk in the second inning of Sunday's loss, C DREW MILLAS has now collected a free pass in eight consecutive games (since 6/13), which is the longest active streak in the International League...eight-straight games with a base on balls is the longest streak by a Red Wing since John Andreoli walked in 11-straight games in 2019 (4/28-5/12).

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD collected a pair of extra-base hits, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored in the loss...the homer was his second of the season with Rochester, coming off the bat at 108.8 MPH...the fourth-inning homer gives the Wings at least one home run in 21 of their last 25 games, dating back to 5/25 (27 total)...

After the loss, the Wings finished the first half of the season 23-23 when homering.

I'LL TAKE 'WAYS TO GET ON' FOR 500, ALEX: CF ALEX CALL went2-for-5 with a pair of singles Sunday, extending his on-base streak to six games...Call has reached safely in each game with Rochester since being optioned on 6/16...he registered his first multi-hit performance with Rochester this season and first since 6/4 with the Washington Nationals...

The Minnesota native has reached base safely in every game he's played in with Rochester between 2022 (5 games) and 2023 (6 games).

K-O'D: The Red Wings pitching staff struck out 10 Storm Chasers on Sunday, marking the fourth time in the series that Rochester struck out 10+ batters...the 59 batters that the Wings staff fanned in the six-game series against Kansas City's top affiliate ties the most strikeouts in a series this season (WOR 5/9-5/14)...

Rochester pitchers have struck out 50 or more batters in a series four times this season, one of which came in the month of June.

TOP DAWG MOVES: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE was transferred to Triple-A Rochester from Harrisburg on Wednesday morning...the Nationals' No. 11 prospect holds a 6-1 record through 12 starts in Double-A and owns a 3.16 ERA (24 ER/68.1 IP)...Rutledge, who was a 2019 first-round pick by Washington, has a 1.10 WHIP and .209 batting average against this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.