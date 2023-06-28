Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Jared Triolo, their No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will become the sixth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to make his big league debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski, outfielder Henry Davis and infielder Nick Gonzales.

Triolo, 25, has appeared in 37 games with Indianapolis this season with a .293 batting average (39-for-133), 27 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, one home run, 20 RBI and .839 OPS after opening the campaign on the 7-day IL. He's been hot recently, hitting .400 (14-for-35) with a .500 on-base percentage and 1.129 OPS while reaching base safely in his last 10 games dating back to June 15.

The infielder has rotated around the diamond this season, appearing at all four infield positions at least once. He's logged the most innings at third base with a .953 fielding percentage (three errors in 64 total chances). His first career appearances at second base (two games) and first base (one game) have come this season, in which he has registered a perfect fielding percentage in 26.0 combined innings (13 total chances).

Triolo was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (72nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 15, 2022.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.