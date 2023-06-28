Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo
June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Jared Triolo, their No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will become the sixth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to make his big league debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski, outfielder Henry Davis and infielder Nick Gonzales.
Triolo, 25, has appeared in 37 games with Indianapolis this season with a .293 batting average (39-for-133), 27 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, one home run, 20 RBI and .839 OPS after opening the campaign on the 7-day IL. He's been hot recently, hitting .400 (14-for-35) with a .500 on-base percentage and 1.129 OPS while reaching base safely in his last 10 games dating back to June 15.
The infielder has rotated around the diamond this season, appearing at all four infield positions at least once. He's logged the most innings at third base with a .953 fielding percentage (three errors in 64 total chances). His first career appearances at second base (two games) and first base (one game) have come this season, in which he has registered a perfect fielding percentage in 26.0 combined innings (13 total chances).
Triolo was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (72nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 15, 2022.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2023
- Ji Man Choi and Rob Zastryzny to Begin Rehab Assignments with Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Grand Finale, Camargo's Walk-Off Slam Sends Saints 12-9 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo - Indianapolis Indians
- 6.28.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-41) at Louisville Bats (40-33) - Indianapolis Indians
- Shewmake Hits for Cycle, But Stripers Walked off in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Drop 2nd Half Opener to I-Cubs 9-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Concert Program Announced for July 3rd's Postgame Show with the BPO & the US Army's Jazz Ambassadors - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Takes Series Opener with Help from the Long Ball - Iowa Cubs
- Neslony Promoted to Charlotte on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- The WooSox Foundation and Worcester Public Schools Highlight Mental Health with "A Day of Wellness at Polar Park" - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Wednesday - Worcester Red Sox
- Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- First Half Highlights of the 2023 Season - Charlotte Knights
- Update for Bisons vs. Red Sox Game on Wednesday June 28 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Ji Man Choi and Rob Zastryzny to Begin Rehab Assignments with Indy
- Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo
- 6.28.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-41) at Louisville Bats (40-33)
- Rodríguez Selected to SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
- Rodríguez Homers, Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Series Finale to Clippers