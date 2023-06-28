6.28.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-41) at Louisville Bats (40-33)

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #75 / HOME #37: Indianapolis Indians (33-41) at Louisville Bats (40-33)

PROBABLES: LHP Rob Zastryzny (ML Rehab) vs. RHP Brett Kennedy (2-2, 3.05)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Endy Rodríguez clubbed his fifth home run of the season, but the Columbus Clippers outlasted the Indianapolis Indians in a back-and-forth affair in Sunday's series finale, 7-6. With the game knotted at five apiece in the top of the eighth, Oscar Gonzalez blasted a two-run shot off Duane Underwood Jr. Gonzalez finished the afternoon 5-for-5 with his go-ahead home run completing the cycle. Indianapolis took its first lead of the game with an RBI single by Vinny Capra in the sixth. Columbus quickly retook the lead with a pair of run-scoring groundouts by George Valera and Jhonkensy Noel. Miguel Andújar tied the contest with his second of three hits in the game and second RBI single of the day in Indy's following at-bat. Following Gonzalez's go-ahead homer, the Indians threatened in their final at-bat. Down to their last out with runners on the corners, Grant Koch singled home Andújar. Randy Labaut stranded the winning run on first when Capra flied out to finish the game.

THAT'S A WRAP ON THE FIRST HALF: With the conclusion of the first half of the Triple-A season on June 25, the Indianapolis Indians finished 33-41, tied for 15th. Indianapolis' offense finished the first half of the season fourth in batting average (.268), fifth in hits (657), tied for fifth in doubles (147), first in triples (26), sixth in walks (363), third in on-base percentage (.368) and tied for fourth in run differential (+49). Indy's pitching staff finished the first half fourth in ERA (4.69), tied for third in shutouts (five), fourth in fewest hits allowed (611), first in fewest home runs allowed (63) and fifth in WHIP (1.47).

QUALITY QUINN: The Indians pitching staff was led by Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect Quinn Priester through the first half of the season. Priester dazzled in his last start on June 24, with a season-high 11 strikeouts in 6.0 shutout innings. The right-hander allowed just five baserunners in the outing via three hits and two walks. His 11 strikeouts were his most since fanning a career-high 13 on Aug. 27, 2021 with High-A Greensboro at Asheville. It was his sixth quality start of the season - which leads the Indians pitching staff. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 3.13 ERA (19er/54.2ip), 51 strikeouts, 1.32 WHIP and .239 average against. He leads the International League in wins (7) and ranks among league qualifiers in strikeouts (2nd, 76), innings pitched (T-4th, 74.1), average against (6th, .254) and ERA (7th, 4.36).

THE HIT COLLECTOR: Miguel Andújar notched a three-hit game to wrap up his excellent first half of the season on Sunday. In 50 games in the first half, he hit .355 (71-for-200) with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 44 RBI, .420 on-base percentage, .595 slugging percentage and an 1.015 OPS. The 28-year-old ranks among International League leaders in average (2nd), doubles (6th), OPS (T-7th) and SLG (9th).

VILADE'S ON-BASE STREAK: Ryan Vilade's base knock on Sunday afternoon extended his on-base streak to 17 games - which is the longest active streak by an Indians hitter. He has drawn at least one walk in six of his last nine games. The 24-year-old is hitting .304 (21-for-69) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, 13 RBI and 14 walks in 20 games in June.

CHOI AND ZASTRYZNY REHAB: The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that first baseman Ji Man Choi and left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny will join the Indianapolis Indians as part of their respective rehab assignments tonight in the team's series opener at Louisville. Choi, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain of the left achilles tendon on April 14 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL. He began the season with Pittsburgh and hit .125 (4-for-32) with two home runs in nine games. His rehab assignment began on June 22 with Double-A Altoona, where he went 2-for-8 in three games. Zastryzny, 31, was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season on June 16 with left elbow inflammation. He appeared in 18 games out of Pittsburgh's bullpen prior to his second stint on the IL, going 1-0 with a 5.29 ERA (10er/17.0ip) and 13 strikeouts.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT: Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Indians switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez was among the first six players selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, making him the second player in the last two seasons from Indianapolis to earn a roster spot, alongside Mike Burrows in 2022. The seven-inning, prospect-loaded contest in National League vs. American League format will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Rodríguez, who is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has played in 56 games with Indianapolis this season. He is hitting .248 (56-for-226) with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 RBI.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats will meet for their second six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field this season. The two team's first met from April 4-9 with the Indians take five of the six games. Tonight, southpaw Rob Zastryzny (0-0, 0.00) will make his first rehab start for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Brett Kennedy (2-2, 3.05). Kennedy has never faced Indianapolis.

EMANUEL TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Kent Emanuel is set to take the hill for the Indians in his 14th appearance of the season tonight at Louisville Slugger Field, entering the game after rehabber Rob Zastryzny. In his last outing on June 21 in Game 1 of a doubleheader, he tossed his second quality start of the month with 6.0 two-run innings vs. Columbus with a career-high tying eight strikeouts, his first time doing so since on Aug. 11, 2022 vs. Charlotte.

THIS DATE IN 2009: In his first appearance with the Indians since Aug. 31, 2005 vs. Toledo, right-hander Ian Snell again toed the rubber vs. the Mud Hens for a history-making outing. Snell struck out a Victory Field era record 17 batters in 7.0 two-hit innings as the Indians won, 2-1, in 10 innings against their divisional rival. The record-setting performance didn't stop there as 13 of those strikeouts were consecutive, another Victory Field era best.

