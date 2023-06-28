Ji Man Choi and Rob Zastryzny to Begin Rehab Assignments with Indy

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that first baseman Ji Man Choi and left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny will join the Indianapolis Indians as part of their respective rehab assignments tonight in the team's second-half series opener at Louisville. Choi is the fifth major league rehabber assigned to Indy on six different assignments this season, joining Zastryzny (May 16) and right-handed pitchers Chase De Jong, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Choi, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain of the left Achilles tendon on April 14 and was later transferred to the 60-day IL. He began the season with Pittsburgh and hit .125 (4-for-32) with two home runs in nine games. His rehab assignment began on June 22 with Double-A Altoona, where he went 2-for-8 in three games.

This will be Choi's first career appearance with the Indians after appearing in 309 Triple-A games with Tacoma, Salt Lake, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Colorado Springs and Durham over parts of seven seasons. He appeared in nine games against Indianapolis during the 2017-18 seasons and hit .296 (8-for-27) with two doubles.

The Republic of Korea native was traded from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh on Nov. 10, 2022, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Seattle on July 2, 2009, and made his major league debut with Los Angeles (AL) on April 5, 2016 vs. Chicago (NL).

Zastryzny, 31, was placed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season on June 16 with left elbow inflammation. He appeared in 18 games out of Pittsburgh's bullpen prior to his second stint on the IL, going 1-0 with a 5.29 ERA (10er/17.0ip) and 13 strikeouts.

After being placed on the 15-day injured list for the first time on April 16 with left elbow discomfort, Zastryzny was assigned to Indianapolis on May 16 for his first rehab assignment. In one game with the Triple-A club, he tossed a scoreless inning of work with a walk and strikeout.

The Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) native was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 2, 2023, before being named to the Pirates Opening Day roster on March 30. Zastryzny was originally selected by Chicago (NL) in the second round (41st overall) out of the University of Missouri (Columbia) and made his MLB debut with the Cubs on Aug. 19, 2016 at Colorado.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

