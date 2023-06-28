WooSox-Bisons Postponed Wednesday
June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's game between the Worcester Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch of game one is 5:35 p.m.
Radio coverage can be heard on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network starting at 5:30 p.m.
