Neslony Promoted to Charlotte on Wednesday

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights will open the second half of the season tonight from Norfolk, VA with first pitch of game one against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) at 6:35 p.m.

OF Tyler Neslony was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Neslony, 29, has appeared in 49 games this season with Double-A Birmingham and is hitting .235 (43-for-183) with 27 runs scored, eight doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBI and 14 stolen bases with the Barons. He appeared in 27 games with the Knights last season and hit .266 (25-for-94) with 10 runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.