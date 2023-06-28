Jacksonville Rallies from a Six-Run Deficit to Walk-Off Durham, 9-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Austin Allen's bases-clearing walk-off double capped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's second six-run comeback of the season in a 9-8 win against the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville's (33-42, 1-0) six-run rally was the club's biggest at home since also overcoming a six-run deficit on September 1, 2011, in a 7-6 victory over the Jackson Generals.

Trailing 8-2 in the eighth, Peyton Burdick and Dane Myers notched consecutive one-out singles to put runners on first and second. Two batters later, Jordan Groshans (5) popped a three-run shot to make it 8-5. Then, Jerar Encarnacion (14) hit a solo shot to make it a two-run ball game.

Still down two in the ninth, Jacksonville mustered up a three-spot to complete their comeback. Xavier Edwards singled with one out and Jacob Amaya was hit by a pitch. Burdick drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Down to his last strike, Allen laced a three-run double off Durham (40-36, 0-1) reliever Javy Guerra (L, 0-1), erasing a six-run deficit for a 9-8 walk-off win.

Jacksonville starter Johnny Cueto surrendered a leadoff home run in the opening frame to Jonathan Aranda(13). With two outs, Kyle Manzardo and Ruben Cardenas drew back-to-back walks. Ben Gamel knocked an RBI single to right field. Blake Hunt then cranked a three-run home run putting the Bulls ahead 5-0.

Hunt smashed his second long ball of the contest, a fourth inning solo home run, pushing the Bulls lead to 6-0.

Jacksonville responded in the home half of the fourth inning. Burdick walked with two outs and Allen (12) hammered a two-run bomb to cut into the Bulls lead, 6-2.

The Bulls tacked on their seventh run in the fifth. Cardenas walked and Gamel laced an RBI double to make it 7-2.

Aranda hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, his second of the night, padding the Bulls lead to 8-2.

