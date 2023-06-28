Scranton/Wilkes Fall 7-4 to Syracus

June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







(Syracuse, NY) - Scranton/Wilkes Barre dropped the second half opener 7-4 to Syracuse on Wednesday night. The RailRiders had three homers in the loss, including a team-high 20th for Estevan Florial.

Florial hammered the sixth pitch of the game for a leadoff home run. Then, Ben Rortvedt singled and Andres Chaparro walked to reach. Carlos Narvaez raced out an infield single to load the bases. Jamie Westbrook drew a walk sending in Rortvedt for a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the second, Michael Hermosillo launched a 400-foot homer for a 2-0 advantage.

Nick Meyer led off the next frame with a home run of his own to get Syracuse on the board.

Westbrook began the fourth with a solo shot, his 10th of the season, to get the run right back.

A two-run fifth brought the Mets closer. Meyer had his second home run of the game just over the left field fence. DJ Steward recorded an RBI single making it 4-3.

In the sixth, Syracuse batted through the order and then some. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. Rafael Ortega singled up the middle to tie the game at four apiece. Jonathan Arauz knocked an RBI base hit to drive in two for the go-ahead runs. Mark Vientos capped off the inning with a line drive to left plating a run for a 7-4 advantage.

Tanner Tully (L, 5-2) pitched five and a third innings of work allowing six runs on ten hits. He left with the bases loaded in the sixth. DJ Snelten tossed the final two outs allowing the inherited runs to score and one more of his own. Deivi Garcia and Greg Weissert each threw a clean frame.

Mike Vasil got the start for the Mets pitching just three innings. He let up four runs on six hits. Zach Muckenhirn and Eric Orze (W, 2-2) each tossed two clean frames. Steven Ridings and Jimmy Yacabonis (S, 2) threw a scoreless frame apiece.

The RailRiders will send RHP Will Warren to the mound to being Thursday's contest at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.