Scranton/Wilkes Fall 7-4 to Syracus
June 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
(Syracuse, NY) - Scranton/Wilkes Barre dropped the second half opener 7-4 to Syracuse on Wednesday night. The RailRiders had three homers in the loss, including a team-high 20th for Estevan Florial.
Florial hammered the sixth pitch of the game for a leadoff home run. Then, Ben Rortvedt singled and Andres Chaparro walked to reach. Carlos Narvaez raced out an infield single to load the bases. Jamie Westbrook drew a walk sending in Rortvedt for a 2-0 advantage.
In the top of the second, Michael Hermosillo launched a 400-foot homer for a 2-0 advantage.
Nick Meyer led off the next frame with a home run of his own to get Syracuse on the board.
Westbrook began the fourth with a solo shot, his 10th of the season, to get the run right back.
A two-run fifth brought the Mets closer. Meyer had his second home run of the game just over the left field fence. DJ Steward recorded an RBI single making it 4-3.
In the sixth, Syracuse batted through the order and then some. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. Rafael Ortega singled up the middle to tie the game at four apiece. Jonathan Arauz knocked an RBI base hit to drive in two for the go-ahead runs. Mark Vientos capped off the inning with a line drive to left plating a run for a 7-4 advantage.
Tanner Tully (L, 5-2) pitched five and a third innings of work allowing six runs on ten hits. He left with the bases loaded in the sixth. DJ Snelten tossed the final two outs allowing the inherited runs to score and one more of his own. Deivi Garcia and Greg Weissert each threw a clean frame.
Mike Vasil got the start for the Mets pitching just three innings. He let up four runs on six hits. Zach Muckenhirn and Eric Orze (W, 2-2) each tossed two clean frames. Steven Ridings and Jimmy Yacabonis (S, 2) threw a scoreless frame apiece.
The RailRiders will send RHP Will Warren to the mound to being Thursday's contest at 6:35 PM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 28, 2023
- IronPigs Rally But Ultimately Fall Short to Open Second Half Against Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Beats Durham - Durham Bulls
- Wings Outlast IronPigs, 7-6 - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Start Second Half with 12-5 Loss on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Open Second Half With Convincing Win - Norfolk Tides
- Ramos Walk-Off Homer Caps Bats' Comeback Over Indy - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Celebrates Return Home in Style with 7-4 Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Start Second Half with 12-5 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Scranton/Wilkes Fall 7-4 to Syracus - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ji Man Choi and Rob Zastryzny to Begin Rehab Assignments with Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Grand Finale, Camargo's Walk-Off Slam Sends Saints 12-9 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Pirates Recall No. 16 Prospect Jared Triolo - Indianapolis Indians
- 6.28.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (33-41) at Louisville Bats (40-33) - Indianapolis Indians
- Shewmake Hits for Cycle, But Stripers Walked off in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Drop 2nd Half Opener to I-Cubs 9-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB Game Notes - June 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Concert Program Announced for July 3rd's Postgame Show with the BPO & the US Army's Jazz Ambassadors - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Takes Series Opener with Help from the Long Ball - Iowa Cubs
- Neslony Promoted to Charlotte on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- The WooSox Foundation and Worcester Public Schools Highlight Mental Health with "A Day of Wellness at Polar Park" - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Wednesday - Worcester Red Sox
- Wednesday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- First Half Highlights of the 2023 Season - Charlotte Knights
- Update for Bisons vs. Red Sox Game on Wednesday June 28 - Buffalo Bisons
- June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Scranton/Wilkes Fall 7-4 to Syracus
- SWB Game Notes - June 28
- RailRiders Blanked by Buffalo to Close Series
- SWB Game Notes - June 25
- RailRiders Tops Bisons 7-3